Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,492 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.17% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $11,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth $7,146,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 86,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,540,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $117,927,000 after acquiring an additional 221,559 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 106,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California in the 1st quarter worth $1,494,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

In other news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $522,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACB opened at $25.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.61. The company has a quick ratio of 25.78, a current ratio of 26.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -60.09 and a beta of 1.06. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.79 and a 52-week high of $53.69.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.46 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 72.96% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

See Also: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.