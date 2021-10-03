Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 16,354 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 492,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,354 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $10,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OPCH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. 57.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 20,700,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $419,175,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OPCH stock opened at $24.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.06. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. Option Care Health had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $860.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Option Care Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

