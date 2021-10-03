Deutsche Bank AG Has $12.04 Million Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 211,683 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $12,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Winslow Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Moelis & Company by 0.3% in the second quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,009,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 13.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,184.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 144,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 133,461 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 14.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 0.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $64.83 on Friday. Moelis & Company has a twelve month low of $35.13 and a twelve month high of $65.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.09. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.36. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 78.25%. The business had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

MC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.75.

Moelis & Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.