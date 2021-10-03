Deutsche Bank AG Has $10.55 Million Stock Position in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 16.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 135,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,055 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in 51job were worth $10,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of 51job in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $330,000. Tobam raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 8,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 51job in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $435,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of 51job in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of 51job by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

JOBS stock opened at $68.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.97. 51job, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 0.67.

51job Profile

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

