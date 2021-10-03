Delbert M. Humenik Sells 50,020 Shares of SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

SEMrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 50,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $1,222,488.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Delbert M. Humenik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 5,836 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $167,960.08.

On Thursday, August 26th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 10,000 shares of SEMrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 400 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.75, for a total transaction of $8,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Delbert M. Humenik sold 16,318 shares of SEMrush stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $334,682.18.

Shares of SEMR opened at $23.83 on Friday. SEMrush Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SEMrush in the first quarter valued at $193,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on SEMR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEMrush from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of SEMrush from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SEMrush has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.36.

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

