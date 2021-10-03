DEEPSPACE Price Up 66.3% Over Last 7 Days (DPS)

DEEPSPACE (CURRENCY:DPS) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. In the last seven days, DEEPSPACE has traded 66.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEEPSPACE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0449 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEEPSPACE has a market capitalization of $2.25 million and approximately $32,669.00 worth of DEEPSPACE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00066582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00103025 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.37 or 0.00144371 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,189.33 or 0.99651206 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.46 or 0.07033029 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002511 BTC.

About DEEPSPACE

DEEPSPACE’s total supply is 89,693,717 coins and its circulating supply is 50,149,437 coins. DEEPSPACE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DEEPSPACE is https://reddit.com/r/DeepSpaceGame

Buying and Selling DEEPSPACE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEPSPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEPSPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEPSPACE using one of the exchanges listed above.

