Dean Stoecker Sells 35,000 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $2,462,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 23rd, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $177,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total transaction of $183,175.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Dean Stoecker sold 5,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $355,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $799,600.00.

Shares of NYSE AYX opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.11 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.91. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.66 and a 52-week high of $154.83.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 10.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alteryx by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,479,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,388,000 after acquiring an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,386,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,313,000 after buying an additional 501,390 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 905,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,866,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 8,226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 884,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,072,000 after buying an additional 873,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,470,000 after buying an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AYX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.73.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

