DAV Coin (DAV) Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded up 42.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00054833 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.24 or 0.00351230 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,911.48 or 1.00024901 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00082693 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006167 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005954 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001618 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001553 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

