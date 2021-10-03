Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 208.7% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
OTCMKTS:DIFTY traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.60. 8,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,454. The company has a quick ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.39.
