Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,300 shares, a growth of 208.7% from the August 31st total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

OTCMKTS:DIFTY traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.60. 8,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,454. The company has a quick ratio of 9.47, a current ratio of 9.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $31.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.39.

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

Daito Trust Construction Co, Ltd. engages in the design and construction of apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories and warehouses. It also provides tenant recruiting, building maintenance and contracting arrangements. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Real Estate, Finance, and Others.

