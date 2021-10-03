Daily Mail and General Trust (LON:DMGT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $979.29

Daily Mail and General Trust plc (LON:DMGT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 979.29 ($12.79) and traded as high as GBX 1,090 ($14.24). Daily Mail and General Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,080 ($14.11), with a volume of 709,341 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,091.99 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 979.90.

Daily Mail and General Trust Company Profile (LON:DMGT)

Daily Mail and General Trust plc manage a portfolio of companies that provides information, analysis, insight, events, news, and entertainment services to businesses and consumers in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates in five divisions: Insurance Risk, Property Information, EdTech, Events and Exhibitions, and Consumer Media.

