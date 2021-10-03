CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Shares Acquired by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 5.1% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,523,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in CyberArk Software by 9.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $159.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $95.12 and a 12-month high of $171.34. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.73 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.77.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

