Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,554 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $10,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMI. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.69.

CMI stock opened at $227.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.51 and a 1 year high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.