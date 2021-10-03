Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Purchased by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Cummins by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,411,000 after acquiring an additional 63,671 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 21.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,399,000 after purchasing an additional 270,933 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cummins by 6.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,099,000 after purchasing an additional 95,075 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 11.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,474,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,228,000 after purchasing an additional 146,777 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cummins by 15.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,135,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,166,000 after purchasing an additional 148,053 shares during the period. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $227.96 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.27.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.69.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

