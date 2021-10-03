Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) Trading Up 7.5%

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) shares were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.46 and last traded at $24.26. Approximately 5,568 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 255,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.57.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CGEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cullinan Oncology from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Leigh Zawel sold 21,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $563,390.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Oncology Impact Fund L.P. Ubs sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total transaction of $72,915.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 245,910 shares of company stock valued at $7,099,392. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,336,000. Birchview Capital LP purchased a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the first quarter worth $2,505,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $30,152,000. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $43,727,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Cullinan Oncology by 29.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

