Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) PT Raised to $130.00 at Truist Securities

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its target price raised by research analysts at Truist Securities from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.43% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.29.

Shares of NYSE:CFR opened at $122.15 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $62.26 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $113.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $371.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 89.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 681 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the first quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the second quarter worth $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

