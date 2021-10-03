CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $32.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “We are impressed with CSX's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks even in the current uncertain scenario. In February 2021, the company hiked its quarterly dividend by 8% to 28 cents per share. During the first half of 2021, CSX paid dividends to the tune of $400 million and boughtback shares worth $1.3 billion. CSX’s sound liquidity position is an added positive. Shares of the company have outperformed its industry in a year’s time owing to the above-mentioned tailwinds. Despite the increase in volumes from the 2020 levels, we expect revenues in the September quarter to be hit by the Delta strain and the Hurricane Ida-related woes. Detailed results will be available on Oct 20. Moreover, expenses associated with higher volumes, and a rise in labor and fringe costs might dent CSX’s bottom line.”

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.53.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $30.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $68.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.02 and a 200-day moving average of $32.85. CSX has a 1 year low of $25.13 and a 1 year high of $34.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other CSX news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 191.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after acquiring an additional 93,442,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 197.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after acquiring an additional 62,168,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after acquiring an additional 24,415,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CSX by 188.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

