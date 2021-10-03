CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 38.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 121,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,449,000 after purchasing an additional 33,962 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 23.2% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,629 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.4% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 8.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,294,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,403,000 after purchasing an additional 100,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 29,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.67, for a total transaction of $7,603,083.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total transaction of $33,700,493.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 318,090 shares of company stock valued at $82,722,453. Company insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD opened at $249.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $258.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.94. The firm has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.32 and a beta of 1.23. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.10 and a twelve month high of $289.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

