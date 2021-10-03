Crossvault Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 26,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 157,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 50,099 shares in the last quarter. 64.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PPL opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.10. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.09). PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.58.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

