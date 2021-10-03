Crossvault Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK stock opened at $81.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $85.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.47.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

