Crossvault Capital Management LLC Buys 84 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Crossvault Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,826 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 1.9% of Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Crossvault Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $891,304,000 after buying an additional 46,667 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 16.0% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the software company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 5.3% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 614 shares of the software company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 81.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $577.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $636.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $563.69. The company has a market cap of $275.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $673.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

