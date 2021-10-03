Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Short Interest Update

Crossroads Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRSS) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 45.2% from the August 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CRSS traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.85. 14,083 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,377. Crossroads Systems has a 12 month low of $7.05 and a 12 month high of $68.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.55 and a 200-day moving average of $35.58.

About Crossroads Systems

Crossroads Systems, Inc is a holding company. The company is focused on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

