CROAT (CROAT) Price Hits $0.0024 on Exchanges

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. In the last week, CROAT has traded 8% lower against the dollar. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CROAT has a total market cap of $214,665.95 and approximately $294.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000044 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About CROAT

CROAT (CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 89,462,809 coins. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. CROAT’s official website is croat.cat.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

CROAT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CROAT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CROAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

