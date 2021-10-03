Critical Survey: Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) and Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC)

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) and Santa Cruz County Bank (OTCMKTS:SCZC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Origin Bancorp and Santa Cruz County Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Origin Bancorp 27.60% 12.81% 1.14% Santa Cruz County Bank 31.79% N/A N/A

Origin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Santa Cruz County Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Origin Bancorp pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Origin Bancorp has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Origin Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Origin Bancorp has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Santa Cruz County Bank has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Origin Bancorp and Santa Cruz County Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Origin Bancorp 0 0 3 1 3.25 Santa Cruz County Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Origin Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $45.67, suggesting a potential upside of 5.64%. Given Origin Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Origin Bancorp is more favorable than Santa Cruz County Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.3% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.5% of Santa Cruz County Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Origin Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Origin Bancorp and Santa Cruz County Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Origin Bancorp $293.35 million 3.46 $36.36 million $1.55 27.89 Santa Cruz County Bank $55.91 million 3.30 $17.55 million N/A N/A

Origin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Santa Cruz County Bank.

Summary

Origin Bancorp beats Santa Cruz County Bank on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients. The firm’s products and services include lending, deposits, mortgage banking, and insurance. It also offers other banking services such as Internet banking and voice response information, mobile applications, cash management, overdraft protection, direct deposit, safe deposit boxes, U.S. savings bonds, and automatic account transfers. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ruston, LA.

About Santa Cruz County Bank

Santa Cruz County Bank engages in the provision of community banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate; Land and Construction; Commercial and Industrial; Agricultural Land, Real Estate and Production; and Consumer. The company was founded by Richard Alderson, Kenneth R. Chappell, David V. Heald, Stuart Mumm, Joseph Anzalone, Kate Chen, Fred Chen, Mark Holcomb, George Ow, Jr., Tila Bañuelos Guerrero, Marshall Delk, Steven G. John, Louis Rittenhouse, Victor Bogard, George R. Gallucci, Mateo Lettunich, Frank Saveria, Anthony Campos, Rebecca Campos, Thomas N. Griffin, Robert Lockwood, Robert Yonts, Bjorg Yonts, Charles Canfield, William J. Hansen, and William Moncovich on September 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, CA.

