Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cheuvreux raised shares of easyJet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ESYJY opened at $9.54 on Friday. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

