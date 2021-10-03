Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Outperform Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Posted by on Oct 3rd, 2021

easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC raised shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cheuvreux raised shares of easyJet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ESYJY opened at $9.54 on Friday. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.14 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

