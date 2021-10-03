Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Covestro from €70.00 ($82.35) to €71.00 ($83.53) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Covestro in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Covestro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:COVTY opened at $33.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Covestro has a 52 week low of $23.46 and a 52 week high of $38.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.43.

Covestro (OTCMKTS:COVTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 7.68%. Sell-side analysts expect that Covestro will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Covestro

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

