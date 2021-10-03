Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €76.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on 1COV. UBS Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Covestro currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €69.15 ($81.36).

Covestro stock opened at €58.00 ($68.24) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €56.02 and its 200 day moving average is €56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38. Covestro has a 52-week low of €39.50 ($46.47) and a 52-week high of €63.24 ($74.40).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

