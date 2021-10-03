Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,478 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 38,761 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand were worth $12,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contour Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,739,000 after acquiring an additional 152,315 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,010,624 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,203,000 after acquiring an additional 29,507 shares during the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,779,782 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,143,000 after acquiring an additional 495,256 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,815,037 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,099,000 after acquiring an additional 714,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,449,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,149,000 after acquiring an additional 316,706 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSOD opened at $57.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.87. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.19 and a 12 month high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.18 and a beta of 1.30.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $214.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.62 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 65.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Cornerstone OnDemand news, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $228,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam L. Miller sold 3,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $219,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,142 shares of company stock worth $2,169,356 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $57.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.50 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cornerstone OnDemand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

Cornerstone OnDemand Profile

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

