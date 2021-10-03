CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.03

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.03 and last traded at $15.97, with a volume of 5698 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CorePoint Lodging from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $933.10 million, a P/E ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.73.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.01. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CorePoint Lodging during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 162,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CorePoint Lodging by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 31,978 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CorePoint Lodging by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in CorePoint Lodging by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile (NYSE:CPLG)

CorePoint Lodging, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of midscale and upper-midscale select service hotels. Its portfolio includes hotels located near employment centers, airports and major travel thoroughfares. The company was founded on May 8, 2017 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

