CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) Short Interest Update

CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the August 31st total of 167,200 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 185,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CONX. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CONX during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,880,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in CONX in the 1st quarter worth $29,255,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CONX in the 1st quarter worth $20,234,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CONX in the 1st quarter worth $12,189,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in CONX by 2,404.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,252,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,004 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CONX opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.86. CONX has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

