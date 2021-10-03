Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,768,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 431,191 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 2.48% of Consolidated Edison worth $628,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ED traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.60. 2,237,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,293,835. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.49. The company has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.17.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.09). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.16%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ED shares. KeyCorp lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

