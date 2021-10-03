CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Hits New 1-Year High at $28.71

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.71 and last traded at $28.56, with a volume of 11716 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $975.78 million, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.00.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. CONSOL Energy had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $287.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.80 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of CONSOL Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

