Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 139,919 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 70,913 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 139,919 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of TETRA Technologies worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,297,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 272,959 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in TETRA Technologies by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,768,874 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 59.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TETRA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

TTI opened at $3.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $401.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.47 and a 12 month high of $4.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $102.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.90 million. TETRA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 18.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

TETRA Technologies Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.