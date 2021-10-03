Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 130,265 Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 77.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130,265 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NOW were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NOW by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 775,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,360,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of NOW by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 133,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 66,684 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,413 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 60,373 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of NOW by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 78,953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. NOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $11.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $870.10 million, a P/E ratio of -11.08 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.44.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DNOW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.20.

In other news, CEO David A. Cherechinsky acquired 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.44 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 245,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,317.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

