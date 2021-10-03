Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $381,000 Investment in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 56,719 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

NASDAQ MPB opened at $27.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $317.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average is $26.95.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.31. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $32.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.