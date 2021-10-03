Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys Shares of 3,271 SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,271 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 6.2% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 26.7% in the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 15.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth $318,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,749,000 after buying an additional 59,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

SAP opened at $135.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $159.46. The firm has a market cap of $167.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.03.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.70.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

