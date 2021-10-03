Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 18,623 Shares of Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,841 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,623 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Richardson Electronics were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 226.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 9,326 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the first quarter worth about $90,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the second quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Richardson Electronics in the first quarter worth about $559,000. 37.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Ben sold 6,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.79, for a total transaction of $46,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,021.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ RELL opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.01. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The company has a market capitalization of $126.23 million, a P/E ratio of 78.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $50.47 million for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 0.94%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

