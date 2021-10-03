Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires 2,096 Shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in KE were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of KE during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of KE during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KE during the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of KE during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BEKE. HSBC cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.90 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut KE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $19.30 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut KE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.11.

BEKE stock opened at $18.62 on Friday. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.72.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. Analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

