Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Rating Increased to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock.

CAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.90.

Shares of CAG stock opened at $33.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.80. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $32.25 and a 1 year high of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CAG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

