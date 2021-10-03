Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Rating Increased to Buy at Monness Crespi & Hardt

Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has $80.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Compass Minerals International from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, CL King raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Compass Minerals International presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock opened at $66.34 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 1.64. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $54.24 and a 12-month high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.93.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is currently 207.19%.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 79.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 239.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 21.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the second quarter worth about $116,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

