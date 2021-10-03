Comparing Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) and BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) and BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and BNP Paribas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Private Bancorp of America 23.41% N/A N/A BNP Paribas 18.03% 7.08% 0.32%

Private Bancorp of America has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BNP Paribas has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Private Bancorp of America and BNP Paribas, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Private Bancorp of America 0 0 1 0 3.00 BNP Paribas 0 6 8 0 2.57

Private Bancorp of America presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.17%. BNP Paribas has a consensus price target of $59.04, indicating a potential upside of 83.86%. Given BNP Paribas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BNP Paribas is more favorable than Private Bancorp of America.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Private Bancorp of America and BNP Paribas’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Private Bancorp of America $62.25 million 2.23 $10.71 million $1.94 12.76 BNP Paribas $50.57 billion 1.59 $8.07 billion $3.03 10.60

BNP Paribas has higher revenue and earnings than Private Bancorp of America. BNP Paribas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Private Bancorp of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of Private Bancorp of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of BNP Paribas shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BNP Paribas beats Private Bancorp of America on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Private Bancorp of America

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions. Through its bank subsidiary, it provides deposit and loan services. It also specializes in making loans on commercial real estate, as well as small to mid-sized business loans. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Commercial, Small Business Administration (SBA), and Consumer. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in La Jolla, CA.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world. The Corporate Institutional Banking business is a provider of financial solutions to corporate and institutional clients. It helps all its individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporate and institutional clients to realize their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. The company was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

