Comparing Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) & Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY)

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) and Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Luna Innovations and Zymergen, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luna Innovations 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zymergen 4 4 0 0 1.50

Luna Innovations currently has a consensus price target of $14.50, suggesting a potential upside of 54.26%. Zymergen has a consensus price target of $9.83, suggesting a potential downside of 30.70%. Given Luna Innovations’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Luna Innovations is more favorable than Zymergen.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.9% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of Zymergen shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Luna Innovations shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Luna Innovations and Zymergen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luna Innovations 2.46% 10.00% 6.23% Zymergen N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Luna Innovations and Zymergen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luna Innovations $82.68 million 3.62 $3.29 million $0.20 47.00 Zymergen N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Luna Innovations has higher revenue and earnings than Zymergen.

Summary

Luna Innovations beats Zymergen on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of fiber optic test and measurement, sensing and instrumentation products for the automotive, aerospace, energy and infrastructure industries. It operates through the following segments: Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment develops, manufactures and markets distributed fiber optic sensing products and fiber optic communications test and control products. The Luna Labs segment performs applied research principally in the areas of sensing and instrumentation, advanced materials and health science. The company was founded by Kent A. Murphy in July 1990 and is headquartered in Roanoke, VA.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc. designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals. Zymergen's platform is used to discover novel molecules used to enable unique material properties. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Emeryville, California.

