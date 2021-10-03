Comparing Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) & BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL)

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) and BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Gladstone Capital has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Gladstone Capital and BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gladstone Capital 112.35% 9.73% 5.24% BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Gladstone Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.8%. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Gladstone Capital pays out 96.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Gladstone Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Gladstone Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Gladstone Capital and BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gladstone Capital 0 1 0 0 2.00 BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Gladstone Capital presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.82%. Given Gladstone Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Gladstone Capital is more favorable than BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.5% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.7% of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Gladstone Capital shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gladstone Capital and BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gladstone Capital $47.96 million 8.20 -$1.87 million $0.81 14.16 BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gladstone Capital.

Summary

Gladstone Capital beats BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax. The company was founded on September 26, 1997 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

