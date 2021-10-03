Comparing Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) and Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) and Stem (NYSE:STEM) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Stem’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eos Energy Enterprises N/A -97.39% -82.55% Stem N/A -229.86% -27.74%

This table compares Eos Energy Enterprises and Stem’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eos Energy Enterprises $220,000.00 3,461.96 -$68.75 million ($7.31) -1.94 Stem N/A N/A -$112.63 million N/A N/A

Eos Energy Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Stem.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Eos Energy Enterprises and Stem, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eos Energy Enterprises 0 0 5 0 3.00 Stem 0 0 4 0 3.00

Eos Energy Enterprises presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential upside of 79.58%. Stem has a consensus price target of $38.00, suggesting a potential upside of 54.28%. Given Eos Energy Enterprises’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Eos Energy Enterprises is more favorable than Stem.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.1% of Stem shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.1% of Eos Energy Enterprises shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Stem shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Eos Energy Enterprises beats Stem on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Edison, New Jersey.

About Stem

Stem, Inc. operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators. The company is headquartered in Millbrae, California.

