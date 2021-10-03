Comparing Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) & Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS)

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) and Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.7% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.2% of Talis Biomedical shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.3% of Berkeley Lights shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Berkeley Lights and Talis Biomedical’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Berkeley Lights $64.30 million 20.52 -$41.58 million ($1.39) -14.14 Talis Biomedical $10.94 million 14.49 -$91.13 million N/A N/A

Berkeley Lights has higher revenue and earnings than Talis Biomedical.

Profitability

This table compares Berkeley Lights and Talis Biomedical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Berkeley Lights -69.79% -22.41% -18.13% Talis Biomedical N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Berkeley Lights and Talis Biomedical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Berkeley Lights 0 2 3 0 2.60 Talis Biomedical 1 3 0 0 1.75

Berkeley Lights currently has a consensus target price of $86.20, suggesting a potential upside of 338.45%. Talis Biomedical has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 94.49%. Given Berkeley Lights’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Berkeley Lights is more favorable than Talis Biomedical.

Summary

Berkeley Lights beats Talis Biomedical on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Berkeley Lights Company Profile

Berkeley Lights, Inc., a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software. It serves in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

Talis Biomedical Company Profile

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2. Talis Biomedical Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

