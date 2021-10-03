COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Short Interest Down 60.9% in September

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the August 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of COMPANHIA ENERG/S stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,474. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. COMPANHIA ENERG/S has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $9.54.

COMPANHIA ENERG/S Company Profile

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 117 hydroelectric, thermoelectric, and wind plants with an installed capacity of 5.7 GW; 38 substations and 4,927 km of transmission lines; and 529,873 km of distribution networks and 17,301 km of distribution lines.

