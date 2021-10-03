COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) Short Interest Down 60.9% in September

COMPANHIA ENERG/S (NYSE:CIG.C) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a drop of 60.9% from the August 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of COMPANHIA ENERG/S stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,474. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.00. COMPANHIA ENERG/S has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $9.54.
COMPANHIA ENERG/S Company Profile
