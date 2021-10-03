Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 8,335 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,965,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,335 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 3.0% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Apple were worth $269,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple during the second quarter worth $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 585.7% in the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its holdings in Apple by 135.6% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 56.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Fundamental Research upped their target price on Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.55.

Apple stock opened at $142.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.07 and its 200-day moving average is $137.11. The company has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 131.01% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total value of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

