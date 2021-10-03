Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 253 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.08% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,407,000. HAP Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kulicke and Soffa Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

NASDAQ KLIC opened at $58.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $21.87 and a one year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.51. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $424.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.95%.

In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 1,199 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.71, for a total value of $89,577.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through the Capital Equipment and APS segments. The Capital Equipment segment consists of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

