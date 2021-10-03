Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 150 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CLX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Clorox by 73.1% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the second quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Atlantic Securities downgraded The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on The Clorox from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Clorox from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.44.

NYSE:CLX opened at $164.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $159.32 and a 1 year high of $231.11.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 94.42%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 26th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.00%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.