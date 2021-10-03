Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Polaris were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,586,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 915,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,346,000 after purchasing an additional 124,445 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 158,194 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 789,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,171,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Polaris by 13,165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,022,000 after purchasing an additional 681,317 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Shares of PII opened at $121.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.68 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.95.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Polaris’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.56%.

PII has been the topic of several recent research reports. Longbow Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.44.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.