Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $2,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PGGM Investments boosted its position in STORE Capital by 119.4% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,675,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,319,000 after buying an additional 1,455,711 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in STORE Capital by 7.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,441,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,303,000 after buying an additional 643,741 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in STORE Capital by 41.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,180,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,031,000 after buying an additional 643,225 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in STORE Capital by 6.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,698,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,903,000 after buying an additional 475,412 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in STORE Capital by 21.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,581,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,968,000 after buying an additional 278,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,469.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on STOR shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.90.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 31.39%. As a group, research analysts forecast that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This is an increase from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.15%.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

